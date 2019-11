By The Associated Press

Sunday, Nov. 24 EAST

Charleston Southern 71, Delaware St. 61

UConn 80, Miami 55

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 74, St. Francis (IL) 70

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 58, NC A&T 54

Evansville 115, Morgan St. 112, 3OT

FAR WEST

Tulane 65, Utah 61

Virginia 48, Arizona St. 45

