Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

November 24, 2019 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
Sunday, Nov. 24
EAST

Charleston Southern 71, Delaware St. 61

Lafayette 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Merrimack 62, Hartford 58

UConn 80, Miami 55

Advertisement
SOUTH

Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Bethune-Cookman 74, St. Francis (IL) 70

Mississippi St. 81, Coastal Carolina 56

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 58, NC A&T 54

Evansville 115, Morgan St. 112, 3OT

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 85, Arkansas Tech 68

FAR WEST

Tulane 65, Utah 61

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Virginia 48, Arizona St. 45

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas