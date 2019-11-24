Sunday, Nov. 24 EAST

Buffalo 75, Missouri St. 74

Charleston Southern 71, Delaware St. 61

Colgate 64, CS Northridge 56

George Washington 66, Milwaukee 63

LSU 96, Rhode Island 83

Lafayette 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Maine 90, Maine Maritime Academy 50

Merrimack 62, Hartford 58

Sacred Heart 97, Quinnipiac 80

St. John’s 78, UMass 63

UConn 80, Miami 55

SOUTH

Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60

Bethune-Cookman 74, St. Francis (IL) 70

ETSU 70, S. Utah 58

Mississippi St. 81, Coastal Carolina 56

Southern Miss. 83, William Carey 64

UNC-Greensboro 74, VMI 63

W. Carolina 70, Stetson 64

MIDWEST

Creighton 76, North Florida 67

Detroit 86, UC Irvine 74

E. Michigan 58, NC A&T 54

Evansville 115, Morgan St. 112, 3OT

Indiana St. 84, Air Force 74

Purdue Fort Wayne 81, Ohio Northern 47

S. Dakota St. 84, MVSU 54

SOUTHWEST

E. Illinois 72, Incarnate Word 63

Texas Tech 96, LIU Brooklyn 66

Texas-Arlington 85, Arkansas Tech 68

FAR WEST

Tulane 65, Utah 61

Virginia 48, Arizona St. 45

