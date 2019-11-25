Sunday, Nov. 24 EAST

Buffalo 75, Missouri St. 74

Charleston Southern 71, Delaware St. 61

Colgate 64, CS Northridge 56

Columbia 82, CCSU 52

George Washington 66, Milwaukee 63

LSU 96, Rhode Island 83

Lafayette 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Maine 90, Maine Maritime Academy 50

Merrimack 62, Hartford 58

Rider 72, Vermont 67

Sacred Heart 97, Quinnipiac 80

St. John’s 78, UMass 63

Towson 76, Saint Joseph’s 64

UConn 80, Miami 55

SOUTH

Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60

Bethune-Cookman 74, St. Francis (IL) 70

Clemson 62, TCU 60, OT

ETSU 70, S. Utah 58

Kentucky 81, Lamar 56

Louisville 82, Akron 76

Mississippi St. 81, Coastal Carolina 56

Nicholls 82, UMBC 72

Rice 77, East Carolina 69

Southern Miss. 83, William Carey 64

UNC-Greensboro 74, VMI 63

W. Carolina 70, Stetson 64

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 91, Cincinnati 84, OT

Creighton 76, North Florida 67

Detroit 86, UC Irvine 74

E. Michigan 58, NC A&T 54

Evansville 115, Morgan St. 112, 3OT

Florida 70, Xavier 65

Indiana St. 84, Air Force 74

Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59

Liberty 62, UMKC 49

Minnesota 79, North Dakota 56

Ohio 75, Middle Tennessee 63

Purdue Fort Wayne 81, Ohio Northern 47

S. Dakota St. 84, MVSU 54

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 87, Villanova 78

E. Illinois 72, Incarnate Word 63

Texas Tech 96, LIU Brooklyn 66

Texas-Arlington 85, Arkansas Tech 68

FAR WEST

Arizona 104, Long Beach St. 67

Colorado 56, Wyoming 41

Duquesne 71, Loyola Marymount 50

Hawaii 79, New Orleans 71

Hofstra 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

Nevada 84, Valparaiso 59

Tulane 65, Utah 61

Utah St. 68, North Texas 59

Virginia 48, Arizona St. 45

Washington 88, San Diego 69

