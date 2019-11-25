Buffalo 75, Missouri St. 74
Charleston Southern 71, Delaware St. 61
Colgate 64, CS Northridge 56
Columbia 82, CCSU 52
George Washington 66, Milwaukee 63
LSU 96, Rhode Island 83
Lafayette 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Maine 90, Maine Maritime Academy 50
Merrimack 62, Hartford 58
Rider 72, Vermont 67
Sacred Heart 97, Quinnipiac 80
St. John’s 78, UMass 63
Towson 76, Saint Joseph’s 64
UConn 80, Miami 55
Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60
Bethune-Cookman 74, St. Francis (IL) 70
Clemson 62, TCU 60, OT
ETSU 70, S. Utah 58
Kentucky 81, Lamar 56
Louisville 82, Akron 76
Mississippi St. 81, Coastal Carolina 56
Nicholls 82, UMBC 72
Rice 77, East Carolina 69
Southern Miss. 83, William Carey 64
UNC-Greensboro 74, VMI 63
W. Carolina 70, Stetson 64
Bowling Green 91, Cincinnati 84, OT
Creighton 76, North Florida 67
Detroit 86, UC Irvine 74
E. Michigan 58, NC A&T 54
Evansville 115, Morgan St. 112, 3OT
Florida 70, Xavier 65
Indiana St. 84, Air Force 74
Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59
Liberty 62, UMKC 49
Minnesota 79, North Dakota 56
Ohio 75, Middle Tennessee 63
Purdue Fort Wayne 81, Ohio Northern 47
S. Dakota St. 84, MVSU 54
Baylor 87, Villanova 78
E. Illinois 72, Incarnate Word 63
Texas Tech 96, LIU Brooklyn 66
Texas-Arlington 85, Arkansas Tech 68
Arizona 104, Long Beach St. 67
Colorado 56, Wyoming 41
Duquesne 71, Loyola Marymount 50
Hawaii 79, New Orleans 71
Hofstra 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 57
Nevada 84, Valparaiso 59
Tulane 65, Utah 61
Utah St. 68, North Texas 59
Virginia 48, Arizona St. 45
Washington 88, San Diego 69
