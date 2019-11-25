Listen Live Sports

November 25, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Monday, Nov. 25
EAST

Bucknell 77, Seattle 70

Drexel 84, Rosemont 51

Loyola (Md.) 81, IUPUI 77

SOUTH

George Mason 60, Old Dominion 53

Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 65

N. Kentucky 86, Midway 56

Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52

South Alabama 74, Northeastern 62

South Florida 66, Loyola of Chicago 55

Tennessee 58, Chattanooga 46

W. Kentucky 69, Fordham 64

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Missouri 52

Cincinnati 81, Valparaiso 77, OT

Dayton 80, Georgia 61

Grand Canyon 68, Illinois St. 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Detroit 62

Miami (Ohio) 67, Drake 59

Ohio St. 71, Kent St. 52

Pittsburgh 63, Kansas St. 59

Virginia Tech 71, Michigan St. 66

Yale 73, W. Michigan 51

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. 78, Colorado St. 70, OT

Wright St. 72, Weber St. 57

___

