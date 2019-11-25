Monday, Nov. 25 EAST

Bucknell 77, Seattle 70

Drexel 84, Rosemont 51

La Salle 75, Murray St. 64

Loyola (Md.) 81, IUPUI 77

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 80, Troy 66

Arkansas 62, Georgia Tech 61, OT

Austin Peay 92, SC State 66

Campbell 62, Jacksonville 57

Florida St. 113, Chicago St. 56

George Mason 60, Old Dominion 53

Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 65

N. Kentucky 86, Midway 56

Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52

South Alabama 74, Northeastern 62

South Florida 66, Loyola of Chicago 55

Tennessee 58, Chattanooga 46

VCU 78, Alabama St. 62

Vanderbilt 78, SE Louisiana 70

W. Kentucky 69, Fordham 64

Winthrop 127, Pfeiffer 83

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Missouri 52

Cincinnati 81, Valparaiso 77, OT

Dayton 80, Georgia 61

Grand Canyon 68, Illinois St. 63

Green Bay 85, CS Northridge 84

Indiana 88, Louisiana Tech 75

Kansas 93, Chaminade 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Detroit 62

Miami (Ohio) 67, Drake 59

N. Illinois 74, Oakland 50

Nebraska 82, Washington St. 71

Nebraska-Omaha 78, Southern U. 51

Nevada 77, Bowling Green 62

Northwestern 78, Bradley 51

Ohio St. 71, Kent St. 52

Pittsburgh 63, Kansas St. 59

Rio Grande 79, Texas A&M International 52

Virginia Tech 71, Michigan St. 66

Yale 73, W. Michigan 51

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Champion Christian College 67

Oral Roberts 99, Southwestern Christian 45

Texas State 61, Abilene Christian 56

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. 78, Colorado St. 70, OT

Wright St. 72, Weber St. 57

