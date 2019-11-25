Bucknell 77, Seattle 70
Drexel 84, Rosemont 51
La Salle 75, Murray St. 64
Loyola (Md.) 81, IUPUI 77
Alabama A&M 80, Troy 66
Arkansas 62, Georgia Tech 61, OT
Austin Peay 92, SC State 66
Campbell 62, Jacksonville 57
Florida St. 113, Chicago St. 56
George Mason 60, Old Dominion 53
Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 65
N. Kentucky 86, Midway 56
Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52
South Alabama 74, Northeastern 62
South Florida 66, Loyola of Chicago 55
Tennessee 58, Chattanooga 46
VCU 78, Alabama St. 62
Vanderbilt 78, SE Louisiana 70
W. Kentucky 69, Fordham 64
Winthrop 127, Pfeiffer 83
Butler 63, Missouri 52
Cincinnati 81, Valparaiso 77, OT
Dayton 80, Georgia 61
Grand Canyon 68, Illinois St. 63
Green Bay 85, CS Northridge 84
Indiana 88, Louisiana Tech 75
Kansas 93, Chaminade 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Detroit 62
Miami (Ohio) 67, Drake 59
N. Illinois 74, Oakland 50
Nebraska 82, Washington St. 71
Nebraska-Omaha 78, Southern U. 51
Nevada 77, Bowling Green 62
Northwestern 78, Bradley 51
Ohio St. 71, Kent St. 52
Pittsburgh 63, Kansas St. 59
Rio Grande 79, Texas A&M International 52
Virginia Tech 71, Michigan St. 66
Yale 73, W. Michigan 51
Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Champion Christian College 67
Oral Roberts 99, Southwestern Christian 45
Texas State 61, Abilene Christian 56
New Mexico St. 78, Colorado St. 70, OT
Wright St. 72, Weber St. 57
