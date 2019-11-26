Tuesday, Nov. 26 EAST

Binghamton 90, SUNY-Oneonta 69

Drake 59, Northeastern 56

Mass.-Lowell 75, Brown 63

Mount St. Mary’s 64, Utah Valley 61

Advertisement

Navy 72, Cornell 61

Rutgers 85, NJIT 58

St. Bonaventure 56, Mercer 51

Wofford 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 42

Yale 81, Bucknell 61

SOUTH

Caldwell 64, Norfolk St. 54

ETSU 78, Appalachian St. 69

Florida Gulf Coast 73, Florida Institute of Technology 59

Furman 97, Elon 61

Gardner-Webb 81, UT Martin 64

High Point 90, Greensboro 73

New Mexico St. 65, South Florida 45

South Alabama 82, Miami (Ohio) 71

Southern U. 83, IUPUI 77

Stetson 72, Florida College 60

The Citadel 90, Brevard College 47

UNC-Wilmington 122, Emory & Henry 66

VMI 98, Goucher 32

Wichita St. 70, South Carolina 47

MIDWEST

Colorado St. 61, Loyola of Chicago 60

Michigan St. 93, Georgia 85

Notre Dame 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

W. Illinois 69, Ball St. 62

FAR WEST

Murray St. 69, Weber St. 68

N. Colorado 78, Boston U. 55

New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50

Portland St. 84, Grambling St. 74

San Francisco 89, Hampton 73

Seattle 59, W. Michigan 55

UC Irvine 92, Louisiana-Lafayette 67

UCLA 74, Chaminade 48

Washington St. 66, Old Dominion 50

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.