Tuesday, Nov. 26 EAST

American U. 86, Howard 69

Arizona St. 67, Princeton 65

Binghamton 90, SUNY-Oneonta 69

Delaware St. 90, Saint Elizabeth 53

Drake 59, Northeastern 56

Mass.-Lowell 75, Brown 63

Monmouth (NJ) 80, Radford 63

Mount St. Mary’s 64, Utah Valley 61

Navy 72, Cornell 61

New Hampshire 87, Bryant 76, OT

Rutgers 85, NJIT 58

St. Bonaventure 56, Mercer 51

West Virginia 60, N. Iowa 55

Wofford 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 42

Yale 81, Bucknell 61

SOUTH

Auburn 79, Richmond 65

Caldwell 64, Norfolk St. 54

Coppin St. 94, James Madison 78

Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62

ETSU 78, Appalachian St. 69

FIU 96, Keiser 82

Florida Gulf Coast 73, Florida Institute of Technology 59

Furman 97, Elon 61

Gardner-Webb 81, UT Martin 64

High Point 90, Greensboro 73

Louisiana-Monroe 77, Northwestern St. 69

New Mexico St. 65, South Florida 45

Nicholls 102, Blue Mountain 56

South Alabama 82, Miami (Ohio) 71

Southern U. 83, IUPUI 77

Stetson 72, Florida College 60

The Citadel 90, Brevard College 47

UAB 57, Lamar 48

UNC-Wilmington 122, Emory & Henry 66

VMI 98, Goucher 32

Wichita St. 70, South Carolina 47

William & Mary 95, Morehead St. 84

MIDWEST

Canisius 94, UIC 64

Colgate 99, Green Bay 81

Colorado St. 61, Loyola of Chicago 60

DePaul 88, Cent. Michigan 75

George Mason 85, Nebraska 66

Illinois 117, Lindenwood 65

La Salle 72, Wright St. 70

Michigan St. 93, Georgia 85

Notre Dame 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Oklahoma 77, Missouri 66

Omaha 70, Loyola (Md.) 65

S. Illinois 64, NC Central 48

W. Illinois 69, Ball St. 62

SOUTHWEST

Houston 112, Houston Baptist 73

TCU 64, Wyoming 47

UALR 67, St. Francis (NY) 56

FAR WEST

E. Washington 87, Belmont 82

Montana St. 82, Colorado Christian 46

Murray St. 69, Weber St. 68

N. Colorado 78, Boston U. 55

New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50

Portland St. 84, Grambling St. 74

San Francisco 89, Hampton 73

Seattle 59, W. Michigan 55

UC Irvine 92, Louisiana-Lafayette 67

UCLA 74, Chaminade 48

Washington St. 66, Old Dominion 50

