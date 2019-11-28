Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

November 28, 2019 11:00 pm
 
Thursday, Nov. 28
EAST

Harvard 62, Texas A&M 51

Maryland 76, Temple 69

Penn 68, UCF 67

Southern Cal 54, Fairfield 47

SOUTH

Memphis 83, NC State 78

North Florida 95, LIU Brooklyn 92

Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss. 56

Texas-Arlington 77, Elon 67

Wake Forest 65, Coll. of Charleston 56

MIDWEST

Iowa 72, Texas Tech 61

Iowa St. 104, Alabama 89

Marquette 73, Davidson 63

Michigan 73, North Carolina 64

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72, OT

Long Beach St. 66, Providence 65

Tennessee St. 82, Cal Poly 72

___

