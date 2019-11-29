LIU Brooklyn 82, Cal Poly 69
Maryland 80, Harvard 73
Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64
Rutgers 82, UMass 57
Chattanooga 74, Alabama St. 56
Coll. of Charleston 63, Providence 55
Davidson 67, Fairfield 56
Duke 83, Winthrop 70
FAU 87, Holy Cross 69
Florida St. 60, Tennessee 57
Georgia Southern 84, Campbell 74
Jacksonville St. 71, Chicago St. 62
Kentucky 69, UAB 58
LSU 73, Missouri St. 58
Liberty 88, Kentucky Christian 42
Louisville 71, W. Kentucky 54
New Orleans 125, Eureka 60
North Carolina 78, Oregon 74
North Dakota 78, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Tennessee St. 81, North Florida 73
Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75
Akron 64, Merrimack 47
DePaul 73, Minnesota 68
Illinois St. 76, Illinois at Springfield 57
Marquette 101, Southern Cal 79
Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64
Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76
SMU 70, Abilene Christian 51
Temple 65, Texas A&M 42
S. Utah 126, West Coast Baptist 40
Santa Clara 87, SE Missouri 75
UC Riverside 69, SIU-Edwardsville 51
___
