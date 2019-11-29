Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

November 29, 2019 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
Friday, Nov. 29
EAST

LIU Brooklyn 82, Cal Poly 69

Maryland 80, Harvard 73

Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64

Rutgers 82, UMass 57

Advertisement
SOUTH

Chattanooga 74, Alabama St. 56

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Coll. of Charleston 63, Providence 55

Davidson 67, Fairfield 56

Duke 83, Winthrop 70

FAU 87, Holy Cross 69

Florida St. 60, Tennessee 57

Georgia Southern 84, Campbell 74

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Jacksonville St. 71, Chicago St. 62

Kentucky 69, UAB 58

LSU 73, Missouri St. 58

Liberty 88, Kentucky Christian 42

Louisville 71, W. Kentucky 54

New Orleans 125, Eureka 60

North Carolina 78, Oregon 74

North Dakota 78, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Tennessee St. 81, North Florida 73

Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75

MIDWEST

Akron 64, Merrimack 47

DePaul 73, Minnesota 68

Illinois St. 76, Illinois at Springfield 57

Marquette 101, Southern Cal 79

Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64

Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76

SOUTHWEST

SMU 70, Abilene Christian 51

Temple 65, Texas A&M 42

FAR WEST

S. Utah 126, West Coast Baptist 40

Santa Clara 87, SE Missouri 75

UC Riverside 69, SIU-Edwardsville 51

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president