By The Associated Press

Saturday, Nov. 30 EAST

Albany (NY) 68, American U. 64

St. John’s 86, Wagner 63

St. Peter’s 67, St. Francis (NY) 59

UMBC 85, Drexel 60

SOUTH

Alabama St. 67, Chicago St. 54

North Alabama 67, Morehead St. 57

MIDWEST

Ohio 91, Detroit 81

Xavier 87, Lipscomb 62

FAR WEST

Hawaii 85, San Francisco 75

