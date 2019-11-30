Albany (NY) 68, American U. 64
Buffalo 88, William & Mary 77
Colgate 72, Siena 62
Navy 76, Brown 56
Princeton 87, Bucknell 77
St. John’s 86, Wagner 63
St. Peter’s 67, St. Francis (NY) 59
UMBC 85, Drexel 60
UNC-Greensboro 65, Georgetown 61
Alabama St. 67, Chicago St. 54
Charlotte 83, SC-Upstate 47
Chattanooga 63, Jacksonville St. 60
Jacksonville 61, NC A&T 45
MVSU 124, North American 70
Mount St. Mary’s 73, Howard 56
North Alabama 67, Morehead St. 57
Presbyterian 87, Toccoa Falls 59
Richmond 64, Boston College 44
Troy 104, Shorter 53
Bowling Green 76, Dartmouth 69
Indiana 64, S. Dakota St. 50
Indiana St. 62, Missouri-St. Louis 55
Kent St. 77, Stetson 53
Ohio 91, Detroit 81
Xavier 87, Lipscomb 62
ETSU 67, UALR 63
Sam Houston St. 86, Randall University 51
Texas 73, McNeese St. 71
BYU 98, Montana Tech 63
Hawaii 85, San Francisco 75
N. Arizona 76, South Dakota 72
SE Missouri 66, Denver 51
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.