Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

November 30, 2019 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
Saturday, Nov. 30
EAST

Albany (NY) 68, American U. 64

Buffalo 88, William & Mary 77

Colgate 72, Siena 62

Navy 76, Brown 56

Advertisement

Princeton 87, Bucknell 77

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

St. John’s 86, Wagner 63

St. Peter’s 67, St. Francis (NY) 59

UMBC 85, Drexel 60

UNC-Greensboro 65, Georgetown 61

SOUTH

Alabama St. 67, Chicago St. 54

Charlotte 83, SC-Upstate 47

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Chattanooga 63, Jacksonville St. 60

Jacksonville 61, NC A&T 45

MVSU 124, North American 70

Mount St. Mary’s 73, Howard 56

North Alabama 67, Morehead St. 57

Presbyterian 87, Toccoa Falls 59

Richmond 64, Boston College 44

Troy 104, Shorter 53

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 76, Dartmouth 69

Indiana 64, S. Dakota St. 50

Indiana St. 62, Missouri-St. Louis 55

Kent St. 77, Stetson 53

Ohio 91, Detroit 81

Xavier 87, Lipscomb 62

SOUTHWEST

ETSU 67, UALR 63

Sam Houston St. 86, Randall University 51

Texas 73, McNeese St. 71

FAR WEST

BYU 98, Montana Tech 63

Hawaii 85, San Francisco 75

N. Arizona 76, South Dakota 72

SE Missouri 66, Denver 51

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president