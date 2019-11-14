Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Collier scores 28, leads No. 22 Texas women past UTSA 84-53

November 14, 2019 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charli Collier had career highs with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 22 Texas to an 84-53 victory over UTSA on Thursday night.

The Longhorns (1-1) are 10-0 against UTSA (2-1) and have won all nine home openers with coach Karen Aston.

Collier was 11 of 17 from the floor. Joyner Holmes added 17 points, 10 rebounds and a career-best five assists for the Longhorns (1-1). Lashann Higgs finished with 11 points.

Mikayla Woods scored 15 points and Adryana Quezada added 10 for UTSA (2-1).

Advertisement

Quezada’s jumper gave the Roadrunners a 21-18 lead with about five minutes left in the second quarter. Joanne Allen-Taylor made a 3-pointer to spark a 27-8 run as Texas built a 35-29 halftime advantage. Holmes and Higgs each scored six points during the stretch.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

The Longhorns opened the third quarter with a 12-2 surge and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off