The Associated Press
 
Colorado’s live mascot Ralphie V to retire

November 12, 2019 3:24 pm
 
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s live buffalo mascot Ralphie V will retire after 12 seasons of roaming the field.

The university said Tuesday that Ralphie, who turned 13 in October, hasn’t been showing the same consistency as she has in prior seasons. She wasn’t consistently responding to her handler’s cues, which is why she didn’t run before the game and at halftime against Southern California and Stanford.

Ralphie V will make her final appearance on Nov. 23 against Washington but will not run. She will live on a ranch like Colorado’s previous retired buffaloes have done.

Ralphie program manager John Graves and his staff have been preparing candidates to become Ralphie VI for a while.

This is the 53rd season a live Buffalo has led the team onto the field.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

