Colts-Steelers Stats

November 3, 2019 4:24 pm
 
Indianapolis 3 13 2 6—24
Pittsburgh 3 10 7 6—26
First Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 25, 7:09.

Pit_FG Boswell 21, :58.

Second Quarter

Ind_Doyle 11 pass from Hoyer (Vinatieri kick), 11:57.

Pit_Fitzpatrick 96 interception return (Boswell kick), 2:21.

Ind_Pascal 14 pass from Hoyer (kick blocked), :42.

Pit_FG Boswell 51, :00.

Third Quarter

Pit_McDonald 7 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 5:25.

Ind_safety, 1:05.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 33, 14:57.

Ind_Rogers 4 pass from Hoyer (pass failed), 8:43.

Pit_FG Boswell 26, 6:36.

A_61,115.

___

Ind Pit
First downs 22 17
Total Net Yards 328 273
Rushes-yards 29-139 25-90
Passing 189 183
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 5-123 2-40
Interceptions Ret. 1-35 1-96
Comp-Att-Int 21-31-1 26-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-38 1-8
Punts 3-45.0 1-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-89 5-70
Time of Possession 30:32 29:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 21-89, Campbell 3-27, Hines 1-7, Wilkins 1-6, Hoyer 1-6, Brissett 2-4. Pittsburgh, Tr.Edmunds 12-73, Samuels 8-10, Rudolph 3-5, Johnson 1-2, Brooks-James 1-0.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 4-5-0-59, Hoyer 17-26-1-168. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 26-35-1-191.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pascal 5-76, Campbell 5-53, Doyle 3-22, Rogers 3-22, Ebron 2-16, Hines 1-21, Alie-Cox 1-11, Wilkins 1-6. Pittsburgh, Samuels 13-73, McDonald 5-30, Washington 4-69, Smith-Schuster 3-16, Johnson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Vinatieri 43.

