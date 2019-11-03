Colts-Steelers Stats

|Indianapolis
|3
|13
|2
|6—24
|Pittsburgh
|3
|10
|7
|6—26
|First Quarter
Ind_FG Vinatieri 25, 7:09.
Pit_FG Boswell 21, :58.
Ind_Doyle 11 pass from Hoyer (Vinatieri kick), 11:57.
Pit_Fitzpatrick 96 interception return (Boswell kick), 2:21.
Ind_Pascal 14 pass from Hoyer (kick blocked), :42.
Pit_FG Boswell 51, :00.
Pit_McDonald 7 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 5:25.
Ind_safety, 1:05.
Pit_FG Boswell 33, 14:57.
Ind_Rogers 4 pass from Hoyer (pass failed), 8:43.
Pit_FG Boswell 26, 6:36.
A_61,115.
|Ind
|Pit
|First downs
|22
|17
|Total Net Yards
|328
|273
|Rushes-yards
|29-139
|25-90
|Passing
|189
|183
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-123
|2-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-35
|1-96
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-31-1
|26-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-38
|1-8
|Punts
|3-45.0
|1-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-89
|5-70
|Time of Possession
|30:32
|29:28
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 21-89, Campbell 3-27, Hines 1-7, Wilkins 1-6, Hoyer 1-6, Brissett 2-4. Pittsburgh, Tr.Edmunds 12-73, Samuels 8-10, Rudolph 3-5, Johnson 1-2, Brooks-James 1-0.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 4-5-0-59, Hoyer 17-26-1-168. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 26-35-1-191.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pascal 5-76, Campbell 5-53, Doyle 3-22, Rogers 3-22, Ebron 2-16, Hines 1-21, Alie-Cox 1-11, Wilkins 1-6. Pittsburgh, Samuels 13-73, McDonald 5-30, Washington 4-69, Smith-Schuster 3-16, Johnson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Vinatieri 43.
