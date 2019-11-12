Listen Live Sports

Columbia goes up against Binghamton

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
Binghamton (0-2) vs. Columbia (0-2)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton and Columbia look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses on Sunday. Columbia lost 65-63 to Wake Forest, while Binghamton fell 100-47 at Michigan State.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Columbia’s Mike Smith has averaged 22.5 points, four rebounds and four assists while Ike Nweke has put up eight points and five rebounds. For the Bearcats, Richard Caldwell Jr. has averaged 11.5 points while Sam Sessoms has put up nine points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists.CLUTCH CALDWELL JR.: Caldwell has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among America East teams.

