Columbia goes up against Lehigh

November 28, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Lehigh (3-4) vs. Columbia (2-5)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh pays visit to Columbia in a non-conference matchup. Lehigh fell 77-66 at Saint Mary’s on Saturday. Columbia is coming off an 82-52 win in Uncasville over Central Connecticut on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: The electric Mike Smith has averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the way for the Lions. Jake Killingsworth is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks are led by James Karnik, who is averaging 12 points and 7.4 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Columbia is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 64.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Columbia’s Killingsworth has attempted 44 3-pointers and connected on 38.6 percent of them, and is 10 of 19 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia has made 8.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Ivy League teams. The Lions have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

