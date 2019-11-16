Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colvin, Smith lead Cal Poly over Simpson, 89-45

November 16, 2019 12:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Colvin had 15 points and seven rebounds, Keith Smith registered 11 points and six assists, and Cal Poly easily defeated NAIA-member Simpson University (CA) 89-45 on Friday night.

Colby Rogers added 14 points. Jamal Smith had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs.

Simpson had 27 turnovers to Cal Poly’s 15, leading to the Mustangs’ 43-8 advantage in points off turnovers. Cal Poly had 20 assists compared to Simpson’s four, three by Brycen Wright.

Dylan Banks had seven rebounds for the Red Hawks. Blake Trent scored eight points.

Advertisement

Cal Poly faces Saint Mary’s on the road on Sunday.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted