Consecutive Cy Young Award Winners

Denny McLain, Detroit (1968-69)-x
Jim Palmer, Baltimore (1975-76)
Roger Clemens, Boston (1986-87)
Roger Clemens, Toronto (1997-98)
Pedro Martinez, Boston (1999-2000)
x-Tied with Baltimore’s Mike Cuellar in 1969
___
Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles (1965-66)
Greg Maddux, Chicago (1992)-Atlanta (1993-95)
Randy Johnson, Arizona (1999-2002)
Tim Lincecum, San Francisco (2008-09)
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles (2013-14)
Max Scherzer, Washington (2016-17)
Jacob deGrom, New York (2018-19)
