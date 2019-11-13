Listen Live Sports

Consecutive Cy Young Award Winners

November 13, 2019
 
American League

Denny McLain, Detroit (1968-69)-x

Jim Palmer, Baltimore (1975-76)

Roger Clemens, Boston (1986-87)

Roger Clemens, Toronto (1997-98)

Pedro Martinez, Boston (1999-2000)

x-Tied with Baltimore’s Mike Cuellar in 1969

National League

Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles (1965-66)

Greg Maddux, Chicago (1992)-Atlanta (1993-95)

Randy Johnson, Arizona (1999-2002)

Tim Lincecum, San Francisco (2008-09)

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles (2013-14)

Max Scherzer, Washington (2016-17)

Jacob deGrom, New York (2018-19)

