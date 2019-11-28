Cook, Missouri St. visit LSU

Missouri State (3-4) vs. LSU (4-2)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Keandre Cook and Missouri State will face Skylar Mays and LSU. Cook has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Mays is averaging 18.8 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Mays is averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Mays is Emmitt Williams, who is putting up 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Cook, who is averaging 16.9 points and 5.6 rebounds.CLUTCH COOK: Cook has connected on 39 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

STREAK SCORING: LSU has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 64.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. LSU has an assist on 45 of 95 field goals (47.4 percent) across its previous three games while Missouri State has assists on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.8 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.1 offensive boards per game and 16.7 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.