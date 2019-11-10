Listen Live Sports

Cook scores 31, Missouri State beats Alabama State 59-50

November 10, 2019 5:32 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keandre Cook had a career-high 31 points as Missouri State topped Alabama State 59-50 on Sunday.

Cook sank 9 of 13 shots, including 6 for 7 on 3-pointers, and all seven of his free throws for Missouri State (1-1). The rest of the Bears made just 13 of 39 shots (33 from the floor, including 1 for 12 from 3-point range. Tulio Da Silva had 14 rebounds to help Missouri State win the rebound battle 40-27.

Kevin Holston led the Hornets (0-2) with 11 points. Alabama State shot just 32% from the floor and missed 15 of 20 from distance. Hornets’ leading scorer Jacoby Ross was held to two points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

