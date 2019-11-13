Listen Live Sports

Cooks scores 22 to lead NJIT over Cornell 59-58

November 13, 2019 10:30 pm
 
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Shyquan Gibbs took an inbounds pass and hit a jumper between two Cornell defenders as time expired to lift NJIT to a 59-58 win over the Big Red on Wednesday night to earn its first win in three road games to start the season.

The lead changed hands four times in the final 61 seconds, first on a 3-pointer by Zach Cooks, who added two free throws with :27 left for a 57-56 advantage. Josh Warren’s jumper with :05 remaining put Cornell up, 58-57.

Zach Cooks finished with 22 points. Souleymane Diakite had 10 points and 10 rebounds for NJIT (1-2). San Antonio Brinson added seven rebounds.

Terrance McBride had 17 points for the Big Red (1-2). Warren added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jimmy Boeheim had seven rebounds.

Thurston McCarty was held scoreless despite heading into the contest as the Big Red’s second leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

NJIT plays Wagner at home on Saturday. Cornell takes on DePaul on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

