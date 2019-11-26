Cornwall leads Gardner-Webb over UT Martin 81-64

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jaheam Cornwall scored a career-high 24 points, going 7 of 8 from 3-point range, as Gardner-Webb got past UT Martin 81-64 in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday.

Gardner-Webb shot a season-best 55.4% from the field — including 65.4% in the second half when the Bulldogs went on a decisive 19-3 run to pull away.

Kareem Reid had 13 points and five blocks for Gardner-Webb (1-5), which snapped a five-game losing streak. Ludovic Dufeal added 10 points, and Jose Perez had nine points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Parker Stewart had 25 points and six rebounds for the Skyhawks (2-4). Quintin Dove added 18 points, and Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds.

