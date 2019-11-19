Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Coutinho helps Brazil beat South Korea, end winless run

November 19, 2019 11:16 am
 
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Philippe Coutinho scored one goal and helped set up another as Brazil beat South Korea 3-0 in a friendly Tuesday to give the five-time world champion its first win in six games.

Four days after losing 1-0 to rival Argentina in Riyadh, Coutinho started the move that gave Brazil the lead in the ninth minute at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium.

The Bayern Munich midfielder found Renan Lodi, whose cross was headed home by Lucas Paqueta for his second international goal.

Coutinho then curled home a free kick before the break to double Brazil’s lead.

Even without the injured Neymar, Brazil continued to create chances and Danilo added the third goal on the hour mark by drilling a shot past Jo Hyun-woo.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was South Korea’s most dangerous player but was unable to find a way past Alisson Becker in the Brazil goal.

Earlier, Venezuela won 4-1 against Japan in Osaka.

A first-half hat trick from Salomon Rondon helped give Japan its biggest loss since 2017.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

