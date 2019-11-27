Covington carries Youngstown St. past Westminster (PA) 93-67

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Garrett Covington had 20 points as Youngstown State routed Division III Westminster College (PA) 93-67 on Wednesday night.

Darius Quisenberry had 15 points for Youngstown State (4-3). Donel Cathcart III added six rebounds.

Dylan O’Hara had 13 points for the Titans. Josh Hutcherson added 11 points. Blake Payne had 10 points.

Youngstown State matches up against Central Michigan on the road on Saturday.

