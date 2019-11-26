Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Covington leads D-II Caldwell past Norfolk State 64-54

November 26, 2019 8:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Vaughn Covington scored 20 points as Division II-member Caldwell University beat Norfolk State 64-54 on Tuesday.

Covington made 4 of 7 shots from the floor and 11 of 14 free throws for the Cougars. Eric Johnson-Alford had 15 points and nine rebounds for Caldwell, which made 26 of 34 foul shots (76.5%).

Steven Whitley had 12 points for the Spartans (3-4). Devante Carter added eight points and seven rebounds off the bench. Jermaine Bishop, the Spartans’ leading scorer at 16 points per game, was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Norfolk State sank 14 of 22 free throws (64%).

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established