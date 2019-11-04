Listen Live Sports

Cowboys LB Vander Esch out for Giants game

November 4, 2019 7:22 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is inactive for their game against the New York Giants.

Vander Esch got hurt two weeks ago in the Cowboys’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Vander Esch, Dallas’ second-leading tackler, was listed as questionable Saturday with a neck injury.

Joe Thomas replaced Vander Esch in the Cowboys’ first game after a bye.

The Giants were without wide receiver Sterling Shepard for the fourth straight week with a concussion. He was listed as ready to play on Saturday but developed symptoms that put him back in the concussion protocol.

Also inactive for New York on Monday night are quarterback Alex Tanney, offensive tackle Eric Smith, offensive lineman Chad Slade, outside linebacker Chris Peace, linebacker Devonte Downs and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.

The Cowboys’ inactives include receivers Cedrick Wilson and Devin Smith, defensive end Joe Jackson, center Adam Redmond, offensive tackle Cameron Fleming and defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

