Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys-Lions Stats

November 17, 2019 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 3 21 3 8—35
Detroit 7 7 7 6—27
First Quarter

Det_Scarbrough 5 run (Prater kick), 12:33.

Dal_FG Maher 30, 2:18.

Second Quarter

Dal_Pollard 21 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 14:10.

Det_Driskel 2 run (Prater kick), 7:46.

Advertisement

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 4:37.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Dal_Cobb 19 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :27.

Third Quarter

Det_M.Jones 11 pass from Driskel (Prater kick), 9:15.

Dal_FG Maher 34, 5:00.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Elliott 17 pass from Prescott (Pollard run), 7:56.

Det_M.Jones 25 pass from Driskel (pass failed), 5:49.

A_61,801.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

___

Dal Det
First downs 26 19
Total Net Yards 509 312
Rushes-yards 24-75 28-121
Passing 434 191
Punt Returns 2-2 2-35
Kickoff Returns 2-42 4-78
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-46-0 15-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 3-18
Punts 3-41.3 6-44.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-45 11-89
Time of Possession 30:54 29:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 16-45, Prescott 6-18, Pollard 2-12. Detroit, Scarbrough 14-55, Driskel 8-51, McKissic 3-13, Johnson 2-6, M.Jones 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 29-46-0-444. Detroit, Driskel 15-26-0-209.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Gallup 9-148, Witten 5-33, Cobb 4-115, Pollard 4-44, Cooper 3-38, Jarwin 2-38, Elliott 2-28. Detroit, Amendola 4-47, M.Jones 4-43, McKissic 3-40, Hall 1-39, Golladay 1-34, Hockenson 1-6, Johnson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted