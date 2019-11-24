Listen Live Sports

Cowboys-Patriots Stats

November 24, 2019 7:42 pm
 
Dallas 0 6 0 3— 9
New England 7 3 0 3—13
First Quarter

NE_Harry 10 pass from Brady (Folk kick), :45.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 44, 12:46.

Dal_FG Maher 46, 8:36.

Dal_FG Maher 27, 2:28.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 42, 9:32.

Dal_FG Maher 29, 6:04.

A_65,878.

___

Dal NE
First downs 16 17
Total Net Yards 321 282
Rushes-yards 26-109 27-101
Passing 212 181
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-6 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-33-1 17-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-9
Punts 5-32.0 6-43.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-50 6-56
Time of Possession 30:22 29:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 21-86, Pollard 4-19, Prescott 1-4. New England, Michel 20-85, Bolden 1-11, White 2-5, Burkhead 2-3, Brady 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 19-33-1-212. New England, Brady 17-37-0-190.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Cobb 4-86, Gallup 4-55, Elliott 4-40, Jarwin 3-17, Pollard 3-9, Witten 1-5. New England, Edelman 8-93, Meyers 4-74, Burkhead 2-14, Harry 1-10, LaCosse 1-5, White 1-(minus 6).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 46. New England, Folk 46, Folk 48.

