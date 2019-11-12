Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Blues Sum

November 12, 2019 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 0 1 1 0—3
St. Louis 1 1 0 0—2
Arizona won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, St. Louis, Schwartz 4 (Schenn, Pietrangelo), 17:13.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Keller 4, 6:47. 3, St. Louis, Parayko 1 (Sundqvist, Barbashev), 15:41.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Garland 8 (Dvorak, Keller), 5:58 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Arizona 2 (Schmaltz G, Garland G), St. Louis 0 (Bozak NG, O’Reilly NG).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 9-6-5-2_22. St. Louis 8-16-7-4_35.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 3; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 8-5-0 (35 shots-33 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 9-2-4 (22-20).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:38.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes