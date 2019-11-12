Coyotes-Blues Sum

|Arizona
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0—2
|Arizona won shootout 2-0.
First Period_1, St. Louis, Schwartz 4 (Schenn, Pietrangelo), 17:13.
Second Period_2, Arizona, Keller 4, 6:47. 3, St. Louis, Parayko 1 (Barbashev, Sundqvist), 15:41.
Third Period_4, Arizona, Garland 8 (Dvorak, Keller), 5:58 (pp).
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Arizona 2 (Schmaltz G, Garland G), St. Louis 0 (Bozak NG, O’Reilly NG).
Shots on Goal_Arizona 9-6-5-2_22. St. Louis 8-16-7-4_35.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 3; St. Louis 0 of 3.
Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 8-5-0 (35 shots-33 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 9-2-4 (22-20).
A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:38.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Brad Kovachik.
