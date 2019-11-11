Listen Live Sports

Coyotes-Capitals Sums

November 11, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Arizona 1 2 0 0—4
Washington 0 1 2 0—3
Arizona won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 3 (Goligoski, Hinostroza), 14:15. Penalties_Vrana, WSH, (slashing), 10:54; Schmaltz, ARI, (hooking), 15:00.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Richardson), 0:10. 3, Arizona, Grabner 6, 0:45. 4, Washington, Kuznetsov 7 (Vrana, Wilson), 8:47. Penalties_Demers, ARI, (hooking), 19:31.

Third Period_5, Washington, Kuznetsov 8 (Kempny), 2:23. 6, Washington, Oshie 9 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 18:44. Penalties_Stepan, ARI, (tripping), 5:33; Oshie, WSH, (high sticking), 9:49.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Arizona 2 (Schmaltz G, Garland G), Washington 0 (Oshie NG, Kuznetsov NG).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 13-13-6-3_35. Washington 12-9-11-2_34.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Washington 0 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 3-1-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Washington, Samsonov 5-1-1 (35-32).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:42.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Travis Toomey.

