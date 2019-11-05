Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Flames Sum

November 5, 2019 11:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 1 1 1 0—3
Calgary 0 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 2 (Garland, Schmaltz), 8:29.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Dvorak 6 (Kessel, Goligoski), 4:09. 3, Calgary, Gaudreau 4 (Tkachuk, Monahan), 17:16 (pp).

Third Period_4, Arizona, Hinostroza 1 (Grabner, Stepan), 10:31. 5, Calgary, Tkachuk 8 (Lindholm, Giordano), 16:30 (pp). 6, Calgary, Giordano 4 (Monahan, Andersson), 17:19.

Overtime_7, Calgary, Tkachuk 9 (Backlund, Andersson), 4:26.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-13-9-5_37. Calgary 9-14-17-3_43.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 5; Calgary 2 of 6.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 2-1-2 (43 shots-39 saves). Calgary, Rittich 8-4-2 (37-34).

A_17,824 (19,289). T_2:39.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term