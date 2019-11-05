Coyotes-Flames Sum

|Arizona
First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 2 (Garland, Schmaltz), 8:29.
Second Period_2, Arizona, Dvorak 6 (Kessel, Goligoski), 4:09. 3, Calgary, Gaudreau 4 (Tkachuk, Monahan), 17:16 (pp).
Third Period_4, Arizona, Hinostroza 1 (Grabner, Stepan), 10:31. 5, Calgary, Tkachuk 8 (Lindholm, Giordano), 16:30 (pp). 6, Calgary, Giordano 4 (Monahan, Andersson), 17:19.
Overtime_7, Calgary, Tkachuk 9 (Backlund, Andersson), 4:26.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-13-9-5_37. Calgary 9-14-17-3_43.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 5; Calgary 2 of 6.
Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 2-1-2 (43 shots-39 saves). Calgary, Rittich 8-4-2 (37-34).
A_17,824 (19,289). T_2:39.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.
