Coyotes-Flames Sums

Arizona 1 1 1 0—3 Calgary 0 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 2 (Garland, Schmaltz), 8:29. Penalties_Brodie, CGY, (tripping), 1:20; Lyubushkin, ARI, (interference), 15:38; Chychrun, ARI, (tripping), 18:37.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Dvorak 6 (Kessel, Goligoski), 4:09. 3, Calgary, Gaudreau 4 (Tkachuk, Monahan), 17:16 (pp). Penalties_Frolik, CGY, (cross checking), 1:37; Hamonic, CGY, (delay of game), 5:30; Hayton, ARI, (delay of game), 10:30; Soderberg, ARI, (hooking), 15:50; Ryan, CGY, (hooking), 18:05.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Hinostroza 1 (Grabner, Stepan), 10:31. 5, Calgary, Tkachuk 8 (Lindholm, Giordano), 16:30 (pp). 6, Calgary, Giordano 4 (Monahan, Andersson), 17:19. Penalties_Mangiapane, CGY, (holding), 2:08; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (hooking), 2:56; Hayton, ARI, (tripping), 15:50.

Overtime_7, Calgary, Tkachuk 9 (Backlund, Andersson), 4:26. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-13-9-5_37. Calgary 9-14-17-3_43.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 5; Calgary 2 of 6.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 2-1-2 (43 shots-39 saves). Calgary, Rittich 8-4-2 (37-34).

A_17,824 (19,289). T_2:39.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.

