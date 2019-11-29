Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Golden Knights Sum

November 29, 2019 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
      
Arizona 0 1 0 0—1
Vegas 0 1 0 0—2
Vegas won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 2 (Hague, Marchessault), 7:01 (pp). 2, Arizona, Chychrun 6 (Goligoski, Dvorak), 14:53.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Arizona 1 (Schmaltz NG, Garland NG, Dvorak G), Vegas 2 (Marchessault G, Theodore NG, Tuch G).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 13-10-10-3_36. Vegas 12-12-10-4_38.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; Vegas 1 of 5.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 10-6-2 (38 shots-37 saves). Vegas, Subban 2-4-2 (36-35).

A_18,326 (17,367). T_2:43.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Travis Gawryletz.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president