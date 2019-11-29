Coyotes-Golden Knights Sums

Arizona 0 1 0 0—1 Vegas 0 1 0 0—2 Vegas won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None. Penalties_Hague, VGK, (hooking), 5:14.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 2 (Marchessault, Hague), 7:01 (pp). 2, Arizona, Chychrun 6 (Dvorak, Goligoski), 14:53. Penalties_Stepan, ARI, (delay of game), 5:13; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (holding), 9:19.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Keller, ARI, (tripping), 6:31; Richardson, ARI, (illegal check to head), 12:38; Karlsson, VGK, (hooking), 13:44; Kessel, ARI, (holding), 14:03.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Arizona 1 (Schmaltz NG, Garland NG, Dvorak G), Vegas 2 (Marchessault G, Theodore NG, Tuch G).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 13-10-10-3_36. Vegas 12-12-10-4_38.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; Vegas 1 of 5.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 10-6-2 (38 shots-37 saves). Vegas, Subban 2-4-2 (36-35).

A_18,326 (17,367). T_2:43.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.