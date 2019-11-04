Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Oilers Sum

November 4, 2019 11:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 1 1 0 1—3
Edmonton 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 7 (Draisaitl), 1:31. 2, Arizona, Grabner 4, 3:30.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Soderberg 4, 8:52.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Haas 1 (K.Russell, Benning), 15:19.

Overtime_5, Arizona, Stepan 2 (Schmaltz), 2:01.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-11-3-2_24. Edmonton 7-12-9_28.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 7-3-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 5-1-1 (24-21).

A_17,105 (18,641). T_2:29.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president