Coyotes-Oilers Sum

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 7 (Draisaitl), 1:31. 2, Arizona, Grabner 4, 3:30.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Soderberg 4, 8:52.
Third Period_4, Edmonton, Haas 1 (K.Russell, Benning), 15:19.
Overtime_5, Arizona, Stepan 2 (Schmaltz), 2:01.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-11-3-2_24. Edmonton 7-12-9_28.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 2.
Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 7-3-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 5-1-1 (24-21).
A_17,105 (18,641). T_2:29.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.
