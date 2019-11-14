Coyotes-Wild Sums

Arizona 0 1 1—2 Minnesota 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Minnesota, Fiala 4 (Parise), 14:39. Penalties_Goligoski, ARI, (hooking), 7:43; Fiala, MIN, (holding), 11:26.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Garland 9 (Schmaltz), 5:04. Penalties_Goligoski, ARI, (holding), 2:32.

Third Period_3, Minnesota, Parise 5 (Zucker, Koivu), 5:39 (pp). 4, Arizona, Crouse 3 (Ekman-Larsson, Kessel), 7:32. 5, Minnesota, Greenway 1 (Eriksson Ek, Brodin), 12:11. Penalties_Hartman, MIN, (interference), 3:01; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (interference), 5:29; Zucker, MIN, (delay of game), 14:48.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-8-13_29. Minnesota 20-9-5_34.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Minnesota 1 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 3-2-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 4-8-1 (29-27).

A_17,079 (18,064). T_2:31.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Jesse Marquis.

