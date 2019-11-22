Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Creighton aide Murphy, named in FBI investigation, resigns

November 22, 2019 8:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Preston Murphy, the Creighton assistant basketball coach who was on paid administrative leave since being named in an FBI investigation into college basketball, has resigned.

Murphy and Creighton announced his resignation Friday night. A statement from Creighton said Murphy would be pursuing other opportunities in basketball.

Murphy’s name had come up last spring in the federal trial of aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins. Murphy allegedly was paid $6,000 in 2017 to steer prospective pros to Dawkins. An undercover FBI agent was in the Las Vegas hotel room where the alleged bribe was paid.

Athletic director Bruce Rasmussen has declined to comment on any aspect of the situation.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas