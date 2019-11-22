Listen Live Sports

Creighton plays N. Fla.

November 22, 2019 3:30 pm
 
North Florida (4-2) vs. Creighton (2-1)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton squares off against North Florida in a non-conference matchup. North Florida fell 83-68 at Iowa on Thursday. Creighton is coming off an 82-72 home win against Louisiana Tech last week.

STEPPING UP: The Ospreys are led by Carter Hendricksen and Ivan Gandia-Rosa. Hendricksen has averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds while Gandia-Rosa has accounted for 13.2 points and 6.5 assists per game. The Bluejays have been led by Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski, who are scoring 18.7 and 17.7 points, respectively.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 41.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both North Florida and Creighton are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Ospreys are ranked first in Division I with 13.7 3-pointers made per game this season while the Bluejays are ranked 10th with 10.7 per game.

