Crosby, Delaware St. host CCU

Coastal Carolina (3-4) vs. Delaware State (1-7)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as DeVante Jones and Coastal Carolina will take on John Crosby and Delaware State. The sophomore Jones is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Crosby, a senior, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Delaware State’s Crosby has averaged 18.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while Ameer Bennett has put up 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Chanticleers, Jones has averaged 13.5 points and 4.2 assists while Garrick Green has put up 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVANTE: Jones has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hornets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chanticleers. Delaware State has 41 assists on 78 field goals (52.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Coastal Carolina has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is rated first among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent. The Chanticleers have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

