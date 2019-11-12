CS Fullerton goes up against Wyoming

Cal State Fullerton (0-2) vs. Wyoming (1-1)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton and Wyoming look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of ugly road losses this past weekend. Wyoming lost 66-32 to South Carolina on Sunday, while Cal State Fullerton came up short in a 70-54 game at Stanford on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado has averaged 21 points while A.J. Banks has put up six points. For the Titans, Austen Awosika has averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Wayne Arnold has put up 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals.ACCURATE AUSTEN: Awosika has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big West teams. The Titans have averaged 18.5 free throws per game.

