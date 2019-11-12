Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CSU goes up against Nebraska Omaha

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Nebraska Omaha (2-1) vs. Colorado State (1-1)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Nebraska Omaha in an early season matchup. Nebraska Omaha easily beat Bethune-Cookman by 29 at home on Monday. Colorado State lost 89-55 on the road to Duke on Friday.

STEPPING UP: The Mavericks have been led by the sophomore duo of Matt Pile and Ayo Akinwole. Pile is averaging 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while Akinwole is putting up 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game. The Rams have been led by seniors Kris Martin and Nico Carvacho. Martin has averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Carvacho has put up 10.5 points and 10 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 18.2 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

THREAT FROM DEEP: Nebraska Omaha’s JT Gibson has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 8 for 20 over his last three games.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Nebraska Omaha has held opposing teams to 60.7 points per game, the lowest figure among all Summit League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes