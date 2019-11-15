Listen Live Sports

CSU takes on Dayton

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
Charleston Southern (1-2) vs. Dayton (1-0)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays Charleston Southern in an early season matchup.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .FLEMING JR. IS A FORCE: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has connected on 8.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.9 points per game last year. The Flyers offense scored 75.4 points per contest en route to an 8-6 record against competition outside the Atlantic 10 Conference. Charleston Southern went 3-7 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

