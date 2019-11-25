CSUB plays host to SHSU

Sam Houston State (2-3) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (2-4)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State and Cal State Bakersfield look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a road loss on Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield lost 77-49 to Gonzaga, while Sam Houston State fell 90-81 at San Francisco.

TEAM LEADERS: Zach Nutall is averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Bearkats. Kai Mitchell is also a key contributor, accounting for 12.8 points and six rebounds per game. The Roadrunners have been led by Taze Moore, who is averaging 13.3 points and two steals.NUTALL IS A FORCE: Nutall has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

COLD SPELL: Sam Houston State has lost its last three road games, scoring 72 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearkats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield has an assist on 32 of 83 field goals (38.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Sam Houston State has assists on 45 of 91 field goals (49.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is rated second among WAC teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.