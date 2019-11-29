CSUB squares off against San Diego Christian

San Diego Christian vs. Cal State Bakersfield (2-5)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. Cal State Bakersfield lost 74-65 loss at home to Sam Houston State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Bakersfield has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taze Moore, Cam Allen, De’Monte Buckingham, Shawn Stith and Czar Perry have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.TREYS FOR TAZE: Through seven games, Cal State Bakersfield’s Taze Moore has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 83.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield went 8-6 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Roadrunners offense put up 68 points per contest across those 14 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.