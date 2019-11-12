Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CSUB visits Northern Iowa

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Cal State Bakersfield (1-1) vs. Northern Iowa (2-0)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield pays visit to Northern Iowa in an early season matchup. Cal State Bakersfield came up short in a 93-91 overtime game at home to South Dakota State in its last outing. Northern Iowa is coming off a 64-54 win on the road against Northern Illinois in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Shawn Stith is averaging 22 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Taze Moore is also a big contributor, putting up 20 points and 4.5 steals per game. The Panthers have been led by Isaiah Brown, who is averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.BROWN BEHIND THE ARC: Brown has attempted eight 3-pointers this season, hitting 62.5 percent.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: The Cal State Bakersfield offense has recorded a turnover on only 10.7 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the nation. The Northern Iowa defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 255th among Division I teams).

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes