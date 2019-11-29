CSUN hopes to end skid vs Fresno State

Fresno State (2-3) vs. Cal State Northridge (0-7)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge looks to end its seven-game losing streak as it faces Fresno State. Fresno State came up short in a 68-58 game to Saint Mary’s on Nov. 11. Cal State Northridge lost 85-84 to Green Bay on Monday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Fresno State’s Jarred Hyder, Nate Grimes and Orlando Robinson have combined to account for 48 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JARRED: Hyder has connected on 43.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Matadors. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 34 of 77 field goals (44.2 percent) across its past three contests while Fresno State has assists on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big West teams.

