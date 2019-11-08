Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubbage scores 19 to lead Marist past VMI 58-56

November 8, 2019 9:36 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Michael Cubbage had 19 points, including the tying and go-ahead buckets in the final minute, and Marist edged VMI 58-56 on Friday night.

Cubbage tied it at 56 with a short jumper in the lane, then VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman missed a 3-pointer and Marist’s Zion Tordoff rebounded with 26 seconds remaining.

Marist essentially played for one shot. Cubbage started at the top of the key, drove the lane to his right and made a well-guarded bank shot with 3 seconds remaining for Marist’s first lead. VMI inbounded and Garrett Gilkeson attempted a running jumper near the halfcourt line. The shot hit the left side of the rim and did not fall.

Zion Tordoff had 14 points and matched Cubbage with seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (1-0). Tyler Saint-Furcy added 10 points.

Advertisement

Jake Stephens had 12 points and three assists for the Keydets (0-2). Myles Lewis added 11 points. Garrett Gilkeson had eight rebounds.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Marist plays Hartford at home on Tuesday. VMI plays Presbyterian at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'