The Associated Press
 
Cubs decline $5 million option on reliever David Phelps

November 4, 2019 4:55 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs have declined their $5 million option on reliever David Phelps.

The 33-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with one save and a 3.18 ERA in 24 appearances with the Cubs after he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline. He is 32-34 with six saves and a 3.86 ERA over seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Miami, Seattle, Toronto and the Cubs.

Chicago also selected right-hander Colin Rea’s contract from Triple-A Iowa on Monday and sent right-hander Allen Webster outright to the minor league club.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

